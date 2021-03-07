Bear Valley Police Department looking for wild pigs causing property damage

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Wild pigs have returned to the Bear Valley Springs area after a five-year hiatus.

The Bear Valley Police Department said it has received reports recently of property damage that is believed to have been caused by the pigs, including one from the Oak Tree Country Club Golf Course.

“California’s wild pigs are massive and ubiquitous,” the department said. “They can grow into 200-pound ripping machines. They tear up plant life and destroy hillsides. They pose a threat to humans and pets.”

BVPD said it has obtained a depredation permit from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to trap and seize wild pigs in the area. Only those specifically named on the permit are authorized to take the animals.

Anyone who sees a wild pig or sees damage that is suspected to have been caused by them is asked to report the information to the department at 661-821-3239.