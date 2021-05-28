Bear Valley police chief Melanson to resign; Interim chief named

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bear Valley Police Department Chief Tim Melanson has announced his intent to resign next month, city officials said Friday.

The Bear Valley Community Services District announced Melanson informed General Manager Bill Malinen that he intends to resign effective June 20. Former Bear Valley Police Chief Jeff Kermode will serve as interim chief, the district said.

In a statement posted on its website the district thanked Melanson for his three years of service.

“Chief Melanson’s principled leadership style will be greatly missed. His co-workers at the Bear Valley PD, and all of us at the District, wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The district is searching for a full-time replacement applicants for police chief will be considered at an upcoming board meeting.