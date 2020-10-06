Bear Valley CSD enlists cooperation of homeowners to aid in dead vegetation removal project

A fire prevention crew hauls away sections of a tree they cut down Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, near Redwood Estates, Calif. Authorities are rushing to clear vegetation in high-risk communities after fires killed 149 people and destroyed almost 25,000 homes over the past three years. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bear Valley Community Services District announced their intention to enlist the cooperation of homeowners in Tract 3461 to remove dead, dying and diseased trees at no cost to the homeowners.

The dead vegetation removal is part of the organization’s Fuel Reduction Grant Project, which received over $1 million in grant funding to help properties needing tree removal.

According to Bear Valley CSD, there will be a priority system to make the most efficient use of time and machinery. Larger parcels and groups of smaller parcels located adjacent to each other will have priority over small, remote parcels. The number of trees to be removed from a parcel will also be factored into the project planning. Bear Valley CSD said properties with fewer trees per acre (TPA) will have a lower priority than properties with more TPA.

Project Steps or Phases

Step 1: A Registered Professional Forester (RPF) will perform a visual inspection of the project area to determine priority areas for tree removal.

Step 2: The CSD will be contacting affected property owners to solicit their participation. Property owners will need to sign waivers and grant access to the logging company.

Step 3: The RPF will perform an Archaeological Records Check and Survey to identify and protect any cultural resource sites. If any new sites are discovered during the project, they will be protected and reported to the state.

Step 4: Biological Review. The California Natural Diversity Database (CNDDB) will be reviewed for threatened and endangered plants and animals within Bear Valley. The project site will be inspected to identify any protected species. Trees that are identified as habitats/nesting sites will not be removed.

Step 5: Project boundaries will be flagged and dead and down trees will be identified for removal. Ideally, with the cooperation of property owners, the project can be organized into connected parcels to minimize the need to move heavy equipment from site to site.

Step 6: The CalFIRE Drought Mortality Timber Harvest Plan Exemption (CEQA compliance) will be submitted.

Step 7: Upon approval of the CEQA compliance, a licensed Timber Operator hired by the CSD will remove the identified trees.

Step 8: Removal and disposal of trees and slash by truck is planned. A vast majority of these dead trees are so decayed that they have no market value. Alternative disposal methods will be explored.