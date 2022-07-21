BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A viewer sent in photos of a bear struck by an arrow in Pine Mountain Club near Cedar Wood Drive on Thursday.

Seeing bears in Pine Mountain Club is not out of the ordinary, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Whether this was a crime or violation or someone acting in self-defense is unknown but an investigation underway, according to CDFW.

In the photos sent in by a viewer you can see the bear laying on the ground with an arrow sticking out of the bear’s back.

The viewer told 17 News they would like the community member to be held accountable and once people start killing bears against the law it has gone too far.