BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bear was spotted walking along the side of the road north of Bakersfield on Friday, with video of the sighting viewed and shared hundreds of times on social media.

Urbano Solis, the man who shot the video and shared it with 17 News, says he was heading home from 5 Dogs gun range on Woody Road about a half hour north of Bakersfield at around 10:30 a.m. when the bear was seen walking on the side of Famoso Road.

Fish & Wildlife officials were notified and went to find the bear.

Officials said one of its experts went to check on the bear and determined it was healthy enough to allow it to get back to its habitat on its own. They believe the bear’s habitat is either Shirley Meadows or Black Mountain in the Alta Sierra area.