Bear captured in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A 400-pound bear spotted Monday in a residential area of California City has been captured and released back into the wild, according to police and animal control officials.

Police advised residents to keep pets indoors and report anything suspicious after they received an unconfirmed sighting of a bear Monday night in the area of 90th Street and Catalpa Avenue.

Around 1:30 a.m., police said the bear had been caught. The California City Animal Shelter Facebook page says the bear was released and no officers or animals were injured.

The post says this was not the same bear seen over the weekend in Ridgecrest.

