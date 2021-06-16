Beale Park Band returns with 2 concerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Municipal Band — commonly referred to as the Beale Park Band — is returning with two free concerts on consecutive Sundays at Beale Park.

The concerts will be held 8 p.m. on June 20 and 27, according to a Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra news release.

“We are thrilled restrictions have lifted and we are able to perform live this year,” said percussionist Cyndi Hicks in the release.

The band is sponsored by the city and is primarily made up of local Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians.