Beale Memorial Library to reopen Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beale Memorial Library is set to open its doors to the public today.

The Downtown Bakersfield library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave., was temporarily closed so a crew could replace the carpet throughout the building. The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the library’s request to close on July 20.

Officials say the library had to be closed during the remodel due to safety concerns. Online library services remained open during the closure. Patrons were also given extended loan periods during the closure.

The Beale Memorial Library is open from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.