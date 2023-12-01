BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday is set to be a big day for history buffs in Kern.

After a year-long closure, Beale Memorial library will be reopening its Local History Room. The library said the room has been closed for extensive safety improvements and to enhance the preservation of historical artifacts and collections representing Kern County’s heritage.

Rafael Moreno, Beale Memorial Library supervisor, said, “The people that have always been interested in researching will now be able to come back in and research. There are people that try to go back and forth between local history and the genealogy room and now they can go back to going between both.”

The library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave., will host an open house for the history room Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. 17’s Robert Price, a historian and author, will be there to give a special presentation as well.