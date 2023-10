BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beale Memorial Library is set to host a used book sale on Nov. 4.

The used book sale will have something for everyone from babies, toddlers, children, teens, and teachers and parents, according to organizers.

All proceeds will go to the Kern County Library. The event is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beale Memorial Library on Truxtun Avenue.

Organizers advise guests to bring their own bags.