BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beale Memorial Library will close two weeks for maintenance on the building’s exterior concrete.

The closure begins Monday and lasts through Feb. 19, Kern County Library said in a news release. The main library reopens for curbside and express services Feb. 22.

The Southwest and Rathbun branches will continue to serve Bakersfield residents during the closure, and the eLibrary is always available.