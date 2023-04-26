BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library Department has expanded the operating hours for Beale Memorial and Southwest Branch libraries to be open on Saturdays as part of the new schedule, according to a news release.

Starting May 6, the two library branches will be open Saturdays as well as the following hours on weekdays:

Beale Memorial Library and Southwest Branch Library

Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kern Library’s digital collection, which consists of access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content and more will remain available 24/7.