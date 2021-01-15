‘Be the Match’ event scheduled to help local teen in need of stem cell donation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One local family is asking for the community’s help in looking for a bone marrow donor to join a 14-year-old’s battle against cancer.

Jehvan Crompton was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019 and is in need of a stem cell transplant. Crompton’s family is holding a “Be the Match” registry event on Saturday at Kingdom Tax Services from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to find potential donors. Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44.

The stem cell donation process is similar to donating plasma.

Kingdom Tax Services is located at 3208 Stine Rd.

To join the registry, potential donors can text “TeamChocolateVon” to 61474.