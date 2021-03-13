‘Be the Match’ event looking for marrow donor for 14-year-old with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another bone marrow screening drive will be held this weekend for a Bakersfield boy who’s fighting cancer.

14-year-old Jehvan Crompton was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. Doctors told the teen he needs a stem cell donation, but he needs to someone who’s a genetic match.

The City of Hope Hospital held a screening drive in January in Bakersfield, and another one is scheduled for Saturday, March 13. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 1401 E. Brundage Lane.

To join the “Be the Match” registry, you must be between the ages of 18 and 44 and be in good general health. For more information go to bethematch.org.