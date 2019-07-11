‘Be Red Cross Ready’ preparedness event takes place July 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Red Cross wants to make sure Bakersfield residents are prepared for a potential natural disaster.

The Red Cross is hosting “Be Red Cross Ready” on Saturday, July 13. It’s a presentation focusing on being prepared for major disasters

The event takes place at the Valley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 4800 Frutivale Ave.

The Red Cross says taking some simple steps can go a long way toward getting through a crisis safely and comfortably.

The Red Cross says you can start by taking three steps now:

Get a Kit — Learn the essential supplies to put in your family’s survival kit. Make a Plan — Plan effectively for you and your family in case of an emergency. Be Informed — Understand which disasters are likely to occur in your area and what you must know to stay safe.

People interested in the event are encouraged to sign up at this link.