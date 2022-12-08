BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers from the Bakersfield City School District received an early Christmas present Thursday.

Donations from the community came pouring in Thursday afternoon during the annual Teddy Bear Picnic at the Marriot Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield.

There were rows and rows of raffle prizes donated by school sites and business partners with proceeds going back to the classroom.

“This is an event to raise funds for the classroom teachers in our district, where teachers can apply for grants and the foundation pays for those grants,” BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque said.

“It also allows us to offer students opportunities to attend Camp Keep, which is an annual field trip for students in 5th and 6th grades for a week-long experience.”

Attendees also got to see performances by students during the luncheon.

Thursday’s event marked the 25th year for the Teddy Bear Picnic and the first year since 2019 the BCSD Education Foundation has held this event, due to the COVID pandemic.