BCSD’s summer meal program to begin next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has announced its summer meal program will begin on June 10.

Thanks to a federally funded program, the district said summer meals will be free to all children 18 years of age and younger at its schools. Distribution is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Each Tuesday, children will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals. On Thursdays, they will receive three breakfast and three lunch meals.

The following schools are participating in the program: Cato, Chipman, College Heights, Curran, Downtown, Eissler, Evergreen, Fletcher, Freemont, Jefferson, Garza, Harding, Harris, S. Hills, H. Mann, McKinley, MLK, Munsey, Mt. Vernon, Noble, Pauly, Pioneer, Roosevelt, Sequoia, Thorner, Voorhies and Wayside.

Enrollment in summer school is not required to get the meals, according to BCSD. They are not restricted to people living in the area of the serving site and children from other school districts are welcome. Children must be present to receive a meal, the district said.

There will be no distribution on July 5 in observance of the 4th of July holiday.