BCSD unable to count around 2,500 students on Monday due to Zoom outage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 2,500 Bakersfield City School District students were unable to be counted on Monday, largely due to technical issues.

During the BCSD board of education meeting on Tuesday night, Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque said Tuesday’s attendance was 26,565 students, up about 2,500 students from Monday, the first day of the new school year.

Luque said attendance was lower than expected on Monday due to a system-wide Zoom outage in the morning. He said the district’s policy is to have attendance completed by 8:30 a.m. At that time, however, some families were still having issues.

“We did have families who experienced difficulties throughout the morning that we worked through, which I think is part of our attendance numbers issue,” he said.

BCSD received around 3,000 calls for assistance from parents on Monday, largely relating to the tech issues, according to Luque.

Luque said the district still has a lot of work to do in tracking down students and making sure they’re able to get connected for distance learning.

“Every day is a learning experience,” he said. “We are going to learn a lot this year. We are going to learn a lot every single day, and we will collectively use these lessons to improve our systems and structures.”