Bakersfield City School District continues its search for a new trustee.

On Monday, the district held a special meeting after board member Michael Horne resigned.

Horne was elected to the board last year.

In November, he told the Bakersfield Californian about how he wanted to be an advocate for students with disabilities.

No explanation was given for his resignation which goes into effect on June 12.

To replace him, the board can either make a provisional appointment or hold a special election.