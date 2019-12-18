BCSD trustee expected to resign from school board

The Bakersfield City School District Board of Education is expected to lose one of its trustees.

The district said the board is expecting a letter of resignation from an unidentified member. The board is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the process and timeline for filling the vacancy.

The district will propose calling for a special election or making a provisional appointment.

This is not the first resignation the board has had to deal with this year. In June, Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne resigned. He served less than a year on the board, having been elected in November 2018.

Russ Shuppert, who ran against Horne in 2018, was appointed to the seat.