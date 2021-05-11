BCSD to return to full in-person instruction for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has announced it is planning for full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

Beginning Aug. 18, the district said all students will be on campus full-time, five days a week, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Students should expect learning schedules similar to those prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district.

As August nears, BCSD said parents are encouraged to check ParentSquare for more information regarding their child’s return to school, including transportation and safety protocols on campus.

