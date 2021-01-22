BCSD to hold virtual Teacher Job Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District will hold a virtual job fair next month, with online applications available now.

Those working toward obtaining their credential in the spring/summer, are intern ready or a recent graduate are encouraged to register, the district said. Virtual interviews will be held during the Feb. 20 event, with conditional offers made to qualified candidates. The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To submit an application, click here. It will then be reviewed and an interview time scheduled.