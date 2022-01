BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is holding a virtual job fair next month to hire new teachers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The job fair will be held on Feb. 26. Those interested must apply by Feb. 9. They’re looking for teachers in a variety of subjects — from Kindergarten to 8th grade.

To submit an application, click here. It will then be reviewed and an interview time scheduled.