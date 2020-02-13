BCSD to hold Teacher Job Fair this month

The Bakersfield City School District will hold its annual Teacher Job Fair this month.

The job fair will be held on Feb. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harris Elementary School, 4110 Garnsey Ln. Current openings include single-subject math, science, English and history teachers and special education teachers.

Anyone working toward obtaining a credential this spring or summer, is intern ready, or is a recent graduate is encouraged to register online. Onsite interviews will be held with conditional offers made to qualified candidates.

Those interested need to complete an online application at: https://go.bcsd.com/byi. For more information, call 661-631-4566.