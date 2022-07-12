BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students are working with local and Bakersfield City School District music instructors in preparation for a concert that will be held Friday at Cato Middle School.

The 2nd annual Summer Music Academy performance will take place from 11:15 a.m. to noon featuring the district’s summer band, choir and orchestra.

“The Summer Music Academy provides our music students an opportunity to keep their skills up over the summer,” Visual and Performing Arts Department coordinator Michael Stone said in a news release. “Participating students have one year’s experience and will be entering grades 6, 7 and 8. We are proud to provide this opportunity to our students!”

Some of the community musicians working with the students are members of Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, the Bakersfield Winds and other professional ensembles, the release said.

The concert will be held in Cato’s multi-purpose room at 4115 Vineland Road.