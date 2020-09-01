BCSD Superintendent Doc Ervin taking medical leave after receiving cancer diagnosis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Doc Ervin has announced he is taking a leave of absence after recently receiving a cancer diagnosis.

In a letter sent out to employees, Ervin said that during his medical leave, he will continue to work remotely with district leadership and the board of education. He said Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque will take over many of his duties during his absence.

“I have been diagnosed with cancer, and although my heart is with our district as we begin this new school year, under the advice of my medical team, I must take a leave of absence to focus on my health,” he said. “In my absence, I know that I can count on you to carry out our mission and vision to educate and serve our students and community at the highest level of excellence.”

BCSD spokeswoman Tabatha Mills said that as this is a personnel matter as well as a personal matter, the district will not provide any further comment at this time.