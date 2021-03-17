BCSD Superintendent Doc Ervin leaving district at end of June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doc Ervin, superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District, will be leaving the position at the end of June.

The district said Ervin has accepted the position of superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Ervin joined BCSD as superintendent in 2016 and has worked in education for 27 years. His last day on the job is June 30.

No replacement has been named at this time. He begins his new position on July 1, BCSD said.

“Doc has been a tremendous leader in moving our district forward, spearheading successful initiatives to help all of our students begin a successful path in life,” said Pamela Baugher, president of the BCSD board of education. “He brought our motto ‘Where the Child Comes First’ to reality, and has been a collaborative leader bringing together all of the various stakeholders affecting positive change for BCSD. We will miss him, but we do wish him well.”

Although Ervin is excited about the next chapter of his career, he said the moment is bittersweet for him.

“I am pleased to accept the position of superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District, as it provides me with an opportunity to further impact students in K-12 education on a larger scale,” he said. “I will fondly remember my time at BCSD, especially time spent with those I worked alongside as we provided students with the best educational experience possible. I hope when people reflect on my leadership as superintendent, they will remember I always made decisions in the best interest of students.”