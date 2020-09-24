BCSD says students will gradually come back to campus in October plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District says it will gradually welcome students back to campus in a four-phase plan beginning Oct. 19.

The district released the following statement Thursday:

“The Bakersfield City School District will initiate a return to in-person instruction plan. The four phase plan will begin October 19, 2020 and will gradually welcome students back to campus, starting with the student groups identified by the state in the Return to School Small Cohort Guidance. The District is committed to providing a healthy and safe learning environment and will continue to carefully evaluate and update protocols, as our students are our greatest concern. The District will follow California Department of Public Health guidelines to ensure student health and safety.”

Phase 1 of the plan will encompass eight weeks and a total of 1,487 students and staff, the district says. This phase includes all self-contained special education programs.

Phase 2 will place foster youth and homeless students in groups of no more than 14 students and two staff members, according to the district. The 647 students are scheduled to return to school on Nov. 2.

For Phase 3, English learners will return in groups of no more than 14 students and one certificated staff member to receive daily instruction. This phase involves 1,049 students scheduled to return Jan. 4.

The final phase has no targeted return date. Before that phase can begin, the district said, Kern County must enter the “red” tier and stay there for at least 14 consecutive days.