BCSD releases schedule for in-person instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District on Tuesday sent a memo saying in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through 6th grade is scheduled to happen by the end of March.

The memo notes schools may reopen, under state guidelines, if local COVID-19 case rates fall below 25 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days, putting the county in the “purple tier.” Kern County Public Health officials reported an adjusted case rate of 26.8 for the past seven days, “suggesting improvement and decline in the future,” it said.

With that in mind, the district asked staff to prepare to return to schools and for classes to reopen on the following dates: