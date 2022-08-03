BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents and students stood up against the establishment of a charter school within the Bakersfield City School District at a board meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, BCSD received a petition on June 1 to establish the charter school within its boundaries.

Those against the petition say it was previously submitted with several discrepancies, including little to no support for special education students, merit-based pay for educators and a lack of support for English language learners, according to the foundation.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation, Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association and the Kern Education Justice Collaborative led residents to voice their opinion at the BCSD meeting, according to the foundation.

Dolores Huerta also spoke out in opposition, saying charter schools siphon money from public schools. It’s not yet clear when the board will make a decision on the charter petition.