BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation gave thousands of dollars for teacher grants at a board meeting Wednesday night.

The foundation presented a check for more than $65,000 for teachers within the school district after raising money at the Teddy Bear Picnic earlier this year.

“Any teacher in Bakersfield City can apply for a grant, we have technology grants, we have reading grants, I mean we have quite a variety of grants,” Pam Baugher said. “And next year, we’re going to start doing Camp KEEP Camperships, to help one or two kids from all the schools participate so that they’ll be able to go.”

The district has a goal of four fundraisers next year to build those grants even more.