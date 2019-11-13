BCSD proposes Downtown Elementary School boundary changes

The Bakersfield City School District provided a new report relating to proposed changes to Downtown Elementary School.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Mark Luque, provided a report to the Board during the meeting Tuesday.

The district has proposed cutting seventh and eighth grades from the school and changing the boundaries to require that students who attend the school must live downtown.

Currently, it’s a commuter school for children of people who work downtown. It’s done on a lottery system.

Board representatives said boundary changes would be fair for all students.

Current students would be grandfathered in, but as they graduate, the school would be changed to a traditional boundary school for those who live nearby.

No decisions were made on Tuesday. The Board is set to meet again Dec. 17.