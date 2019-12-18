Breaking News
WIND ADVISORY FOR KERN COUNTY..WINDS TUESDAY COULD GUST NEAR 40MPH IN THE VALLEY, 65MPH IN THE MOUNTAIN AREAS

BCSD, parents reach compromise on changes to Downtown School

Local News

by: Taylor Schaub, Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:
BCSD - Bakersfield City School District logo

Bakersfield City School District

The Bakersfield City School District is compromising on a controversial plan to change which kids can attend Downtown Elementary School.

The parents of Downtown Elementary and the BCSD board of education have settled on compromises regarding policy changes that have been sought by the district, such as transitioning to a traditional geographic boundary.

Founded in 1997, Downtown Elementary was designed to help parents employed in the area participate more in their child’s education. The only problem — many kids who live near downtown couldn’t attend it due to the school’s lottery system.

During tonight’s board meeting, the board is expected to approve a revised school policy that will allow children who are within walking distance to attend it, in addition to children whose parents work downtown.

“The governing board recognizes that attending a school within walking distance — or that a parent/guardian can elect to attend for their individual reasons — can support increased equity, engagement, attendance, and academic achievement,” the policy says.

The revised policy also maintains Downtown Elementary as a K-8 school. Previously, the district considered removing seventh and eighth grades.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the BCSD board room, 1300 Baker St.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News