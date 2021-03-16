BCSD offering summer academies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District is offering two summer academies focused on the social and emotional development of students and providing literacy, mathematics and STEAM instruction.

The first session will be held June 14 to July 2, the second July 12 to July 30, the district said in a release.

Music and visual arts will be included, with fourth grade students participating in a “Music’s Summer Fun!” program. Music teachers will use QuaverMusic and recorders for that class.

Fifth grade students will participate in “Art is Fun!” from teaching artists from the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the release said.

The district is hoping parents will also participate, with parents of academy students given access to virtual resources during the classes. The BCSD Parent Centers will offer Zumba and classes on strengthening positive behaviors, technology, social and emotional learning, tools for self-improvement and how to support children academically, according to the release.

Parents must register their students by May 3 through this link.