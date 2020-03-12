Breaking News
BCSD, KHSD to keep schools open for now amid coronavirus fears

The Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School District have confirmed that they are keeping schools open amid coronavirus concerns. 

The districts said they are cancelling all non-essential trips and school activities but that schools will remain open at this time. KHSD said this suspension will last through April 14 and will consider whether to extend the suspension at a later time.

Students are being encouraged to wash their hands regularly and the schools are increasing cleaning efforts. 

The departments said they made the decision to keep schools going as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kern County Public Health haven’t directed districts to do otherwise. 

“Given that schools are an essential service that provide education, meals, and other resources for students and their families, school will remain open and on their normal schedules at this time. This includes normally scheduled practices,” KHSD said in a statement.

