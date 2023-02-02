BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District will be holding its annual teacher job fair Mar. 4 at Harris Elementary School in Bakersfield, according to BCSD.

This year’s theme is “May the light shine on your future with BCSD”. Attendees must apply by February 15. to secure an interview. Applicants will have the chance to meet with district staff and can expect to be asked questions as part of the interview process, the news release said.

BCSD is also in need of single-subject teachers, especially in the math and science departments. The district also seeks special education and Transitional Kindergarten teachers.

Individuals working toward a teaching credential are also encouraged to apply as teaching permits have become available to fill staffing needs.

Attendees are asked to bring the following documentation to the job fair:

Resume

Two letters of recommendation

Transcripts showing a bachelor’s degree

Proof of meeting the Basic Skills requirement (you could be eligible based on coursework) or passage of the CBEST test.

Can’t make it out to the job fair? No problem! You can apply on BCSD’s website under the “Career Opportunities” tab.