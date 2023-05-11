BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is hosting its 23rd Annual Academic Pentathlon for 4th and 6th graders this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Stiern Middle School. The schedule is as follows:

Competition: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Awards: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Pentathlon brings 4th and 6th grade students together from different districts to compete in the subjects of literature, essay, history-social science, science and mathematics.

The event is geared toward teaching young students motivation through competition, helping schools reward academic efforts and stimulating interaction of schools and communities, officials said in a release.

“I think the most crucial reason why we support this event is it makes learning fun,” District Coordinator Michael Stone said in a statement.

“Competition adds an element you don’t get when you’re studying by yourself. So you have a team effort. You have to be part of that effort as a group to succeed together.”

The event is free and open to the public.