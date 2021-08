BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District will host a second virtual town hall next week.

The town hall will take place on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. for parents who are interested in learning more about the upcoming school year. The town hall is open to any BCSD parent or guardian. Those interested in joining the event can use this Zoom link at the specified date and time.

The first town hall was held on July 29.