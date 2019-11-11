BCSD giving new report on Downtown Elementary at Tuesday board meeting

The Bakersfield City School District will provide a new report relating to proposed changes to Downtown Elementary School.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Mark Luque will provide a report to the Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday. The agenda does not provide any information on what specifically the report will be about.

The district has proposed cutting seventh and eighth grades from the school and changing the boundaries to require that students who attend the school must live downtown. Currently, the specially designated school is for students whose parents work downtown and does not take residence into account.

In addition to the report, the board will consider approving a first reading of the revised board policies and procedures. If it is approved, the revisions will return to the board for a second reading and final approval.

The Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at 1300 Baker St.

This article will be updated once we have more specifics about the report.