BCSD eliminating some bus stops for new school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District will be starting the new school year next week with fewer bus stops.

BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque said the district has reduced the number of stops this year due to a need for more special education transportation routes and a lack of trained and qualified bus drivers in the county.

Luque said the district adjusted its walking distance for elementary school sites from a 1-mile to a 1.25-mile radius, which is the distance measured from the bus stop to the school site. By doing this, Luque said BCSD eliminated all bus stops within the 1.25-mile walking distance to and from school.

The district will increase the number of crossing guards and position them at high-volume intersections.

“Please know we will continue to monitor this situation and make adjustments as resources become available. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Luque said.