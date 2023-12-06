BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday marked the 26th annual Teddy Bear Picnic fundraiser hosted by the Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation.

The Teddy Bear Picnic raises money for future grants for special programs in a variety of areas, such as math, engineering, science, technology, art, music and more.

“So what’s amazing about Kern County, our community, there’s such a giving community,” said Wendy Armijo, chairwoman of this year’s event. “We would not be able put this event on had it not been for our sponsors, and the whole community came together to give for the children.”

It also raises money for Camp Keep camperships for kids.