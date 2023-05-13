BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District hosted its 23rd Annual Academic Pentathlon for fourth through sixth grade students on Saturday.

Many middle schoolers from across the district competed in literature, essay, history-social science, science and mathematics.

“I was not expecting this. I thought I’d do good but I didn’t think I’d do this good,” winner of the Pentathlon Yusuf Hugais said. “I dedicated my lunches and lost my recess to study.”

BCSD’s Pentathlon is currently the only event in the state to have a fourth and fifth grade competition.