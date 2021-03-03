BCSD chosen for National Association for Music Education program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District has been selected to participate in a National Association for Music Education program aimed at helping educators connect to digitized archives in the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Project also intends to help teachers incorporate primary sources into their classes, the district said in a news release. BCSD is the third district in the country chosen to participate.

BCSD junior high and middle school vocal music teachers will pilot an instructional unit for junior

high/middle school choir during the 2021-2022 school year, the district said.

More information on the project can be found here.