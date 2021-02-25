BCSD celebrating African American History Month virtually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District is celebrating African American History Month virtually this year with a video highlighting historical and local African Americans who impacted their communities and the world.

“African American Youth Paving the Way” features a moment of cultural appreciation titled “My Black is Beautiful” followed by local youth recognition and inspirational messages from Bakersfield natives who have made names for themselves nationally, according to a district news release.

To watch the video, click here.

