BCSD celebrates ‘Music in Our Schools Week’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is celebrating “Music in Our Schools Week” with music assemblies at each elementary school in the district.

The assemblies are led by BCSD’s traveling music teachers. They perform a series of songs that expose students to a variety of musical styles, instruments, and curriculum correlations.

The theme this year is “Toy Story.”

The students are encouraged to participate through singing and moving. The teachers also picked students from the audience to perform a song with them using rhythm instruments.

BCSD offers instrumental music classes at all comprehensive schools within the district.

Students can begin to learn to play a musical instrument starting in fourth grade.