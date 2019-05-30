BCSD celebrates 7 students with perfect attendance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As students near the the end of the school year, it is time to look back and celebrate accomplishments.

Seven students in the Bakersfield City School District have a big achievement to celebrate.

• Kamryn K. Walters – Cato Middle School
• Sophia R. Ortiz – Chipman Junior High
• Matthew D. Ortiz – Compton Jr. High
• Riley K. Villa – Sequoia Middle School
• Jacqueline Cortes-Baltazar / Sierra Middle School
• Aylin Silva Suarez – Sierra Middle School
• Katherine Soltero Ramirez – Sierra Middle School

These kids have not missed one single day of school in the past nine years. They were honored Tuesday at the District Chambers for their perfect attendance, Kindergarten through 8th grade.

