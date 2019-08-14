BCSD bus drivers prepare for new school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While parents spend weeks getting their kids geared up for a new school year, so many other important figures in their lives have also been preparing for their arrival all summer long.

Bus drivers with the Bakersfield City School District have spent countless hours training to be safe and reliable.

School bus drivers’ days are far from ordinary.

“The first time I was there it was very real, to look in and see all those faces looking back at me, I’ll be honest with you it was a little scary,” BCSD bus driver Scott Terrell said.

Terrell has been a BCSD school bus driver for a little over a year. He says he’s got big shoes to fill as momentary caregiver, gearing up to take kids to and from school every day.

“It’s still a huge responsibility.”

Julee Arnall, assistant director of transportation with the school district says school bus drivers spend all summer preparing for kids’ arrival, even adding new safety features to a driver’s training.

“We move the most precious cargo you can possibly put in a commercial vehicle our children are ours we love them and we care for them on a daily basis,” Arnall said.

There are also a few safety tips parents and drivers should keep in mind before the hustle and bustle of a new school year kicks in.

“With our new school year our students need to be at the bus stop five minutes early, they need to stand back from the bus as the bus pulls up to the curb they are unable to see a child at the edge of the curb,” she said.