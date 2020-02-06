BCSD board set to appoint new trustee tonight to fill seat that had two vacancies last year

The Bakersfield City School District Board of Trustees is expected to fill its vacant Area 4 seat in a special meeting today.

The board is expected to pick one of three candidates for the seat, which was vacated in December after Russ Shuppert resigned from the board. The three candidates have been listed as Johnny Aldana, Laura Guerrero-Salgado and Miguel Juarez.

At least three board members must agree on a candidate for them to be selected. If one candidate doesn’t receive three votes, one or more rounds of voting will take place until three members can agree on a candidate, according to the district.

The special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the district office, located at 1300 Baker St.

The district has had difficulty keeping someone in the Area 4 seat. Shuppert was appointed to the board after the previous trustee, Michael Horne, resigned in June. Horne had beaten Shuppert for the seat in the 2018 election.

Shuppert had previously served a term on the board.