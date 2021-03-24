BCSD board declares April 10 ‘Dolores Huerta Day’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District governing board voted 5-0 Tuesday in declaring April 10 “Dolores Huerta Day” — the date coinciding with Huerta’s 91st birthday.
“All schools in the Bakersfield City School District are encouraged to teach about the life and struggles of Dolores Huerta, the rich history of the Central Valley and to conduct celebrations honoring the life of Dolores Huerta as a powerful force for social justice and empowerment for all,” said the text of the resolution passed by the board.