BCSD announces Russ Shuppert to resign from Area 4 seat

The Bakersfield City School District has announced that it is looking to fill the Trustee Area 4 seat as Russ Shuppert is resigning from the board.

The district has had difficulty keeping someone in the Area 4 seat this year. Shuppert was appointed to the board after the previous trustee, Michael Horne, resigned in June. Horne had beaten Shuppert for the seat in the 2018 election.

Shuppert had previously served a term on the board.

BCSD is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy on the board. Applicants must submit a letter of interest, complete a candidate information worksheet, submit a resume as well as three letters of endorsement.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 to the BCSD Superintendent’s Office, 1300 Baker Street, Bakersfield CA, 93305.

An orientation meeting will be held on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the BCSD Education Center, 1300 Baker Street.

The board will interview final candidates and select an appointee at a special meeting on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. The new trustee will serve through November 2020, when the next board election takes place.

To get an application, visit https://bit.ly/34B3xtY.